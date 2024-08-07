Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,062.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $127,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,602. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

