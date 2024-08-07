Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,962,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $31,149,504.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,210,341 shares in the company, valued at $111,054,024,302.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,640,448 shares of company stock worth $623,942,587. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.02. 1,366,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $193.90. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

