Mather Group LLC. Has $263,000 Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,830,000 after buying an additional 266,811 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,075,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 125,326 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 971,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

