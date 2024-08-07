Mather Group LLC. Has $282,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SJM traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 136,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $149.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

