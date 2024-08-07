Mather Group LLC. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,997,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.