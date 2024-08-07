Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 773.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,140. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

