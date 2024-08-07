Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.13.

Get Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $235.46. The stock had a trading volume of 537,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.