Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 247,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 122,003 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 105,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 145,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,733. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $946.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

