Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,771 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,337,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 521,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,226. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

