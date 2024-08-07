Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,541 shares of company stock worth $39,936,345. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $17.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,842. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,041.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,054.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

