Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Booking by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,396.76. 185,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,301. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,856.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,689.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.