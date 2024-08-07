Mather Group LLC. Sells 693 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.1% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in CDW by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 446,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. The company had a trading volume of 159,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,700. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

