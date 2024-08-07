Mather Group LLC. Takes $241,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Trading Down 1.0 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,446,082. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

