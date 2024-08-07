Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daktronics alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 472 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $7,065.84.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $11,912.30.

Daktronics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $624.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAKT

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Daktronics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.