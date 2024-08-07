Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £58.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.36.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.