Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £58.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.36.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maven Income and Growth VCT 3
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.