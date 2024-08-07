Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.44 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Medifast updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.700–0.050 EPS.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 241,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

