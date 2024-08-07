Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.700–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.8 million.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued an underperform rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medifast will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.
