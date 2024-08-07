Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 1,683,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,100,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,998 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,500,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 366,031 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

