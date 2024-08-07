Metagenomi, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 7th (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi’s (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 7th. Metagenomi had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Metagenomi’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

MGX stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,404,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth approximately $1,894,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

