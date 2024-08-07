MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Hits $12.18 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $30.07 or 0.00053441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $178.38 million and $12.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,490.24 or 1.00384135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.18307895 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $14,760,201.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.