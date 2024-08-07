Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 4,000 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NNN REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,382. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
NNN REIT Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of NNN REIT
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com raised NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NNN REIT
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.