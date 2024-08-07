Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 4,000 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,382. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com raised NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NNN

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.