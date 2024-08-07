MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the previous session’s volume of 2,277 shares.The stock last traded at $24.49 and had previously closed at $27.21.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

