MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 11.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,024.02 and last traded at $1,280.00. Approximately 1,281,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,766,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,447.99.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,875.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,835.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,079.33.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.10 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,508.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,303.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($5.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($4.81). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

