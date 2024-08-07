MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.27

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 41485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 226,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 263,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

