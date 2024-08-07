Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $464.97 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Mina has a market cap of $464.97 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,178,473,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,625,866 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,178,388,098.8400393 with 1,141,463,782.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.40452243 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $23,470,810.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.