MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. 1,475,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,072. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

