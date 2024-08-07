Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

