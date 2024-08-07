Mondee (MOND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mondee has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. On average, analysts expect Mondee to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mondee Price Performance

NASDAQ MOND opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.04. Mondee has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Further Reading

