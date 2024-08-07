Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $167.10 and last traded at $167.10. Approximately 333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Moog Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moog’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

