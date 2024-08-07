Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) Critical Survey

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Goal Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -150.27% -87.89% -33.26% Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -4.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and Goal Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.01 million 6.01 -$51.79 million N/A N/A Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Goal Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Goal Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Goal Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goal Acquisitions has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moolec Science and Goal Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Goal Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moolec Science presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 586.98%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Goal Acquisitions.

Summary

Goal Acquisitions beats Moolec Science on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

