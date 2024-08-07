MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLTX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 13,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

