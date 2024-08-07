Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Mosaic Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 343,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
