Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.64.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
