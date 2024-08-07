Myria Trading Down 24.4% This Week (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Myria has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 21,654,230,814 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00205536 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,224,264.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

