N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.90

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.90 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 446970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.70 ($0.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.83 million, a P/E ratio of -205.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($255,591.05). Insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

