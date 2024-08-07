National Bank Financial Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$11.82 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$13.08. The company has a market cap of C$14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.40.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

