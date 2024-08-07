National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. National CineMedia updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 643,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $578.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.