National Vision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,451 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 515% compared to the average volume of 887 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 37.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 140.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

