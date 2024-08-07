Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.21%.

NYSE NGS opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, CEO Justin Jacobs bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

