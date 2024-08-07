Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.33. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $46,940.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

