NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NWG stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.45. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 687.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,933.34). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
