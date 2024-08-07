NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.45. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 687.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,933.34). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.22) price objective for the company. Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 420 ($5.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330.71 ($4.23).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

