NatWest Group plc (NWG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 on September 13th

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
NatWest Group has increased its dividend by an average of 84.7% per year over the last three years. NatWest Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NatWest Group to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
NatWest Group Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE NWG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 306,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on NWG
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Amgen’s MariTide Weight Loss Potential: Stock Outlook
- What are earnings reports?
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.