NatWest Group plc (NWG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 on September 13th

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group has increased its dividend by an average of 84.7% per year over the last three years. NatWest Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NatWest Group to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE NWG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 306,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

