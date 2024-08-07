Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Announces Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,985. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.42.
In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
