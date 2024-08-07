NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 6.3 %

NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 5,656,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,294. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

