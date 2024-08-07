Nerdy (NRDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRDY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

