Nerdy (NRDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nerdy Stock Performance
NRDY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NRDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
