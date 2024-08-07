Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 20,656 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $611.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $654.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

