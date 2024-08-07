Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $587.04 and last traded at $596.78. Approximately 1,236,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,922,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.64.

Specifically, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $655.13 and its 200-day moving average is $615.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.