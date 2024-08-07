NetMind Token (NMT) Price Down 35.5% This Week

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003827 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $80.93 million and $2.48 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,239,495 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.3802902 USD and is up 20.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,415,870.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

