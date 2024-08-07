Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $145.63 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,068 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,761 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

