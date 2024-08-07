New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NJR shares. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

